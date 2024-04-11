The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has scheduled its Agona West parliamentary primary for Saturday, April 13, 2024.

In this regard, the National Secretariat has issued the guidelines governing the conduct of the primary.

A statement signed by General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong explained these protocols have been formulated to ensure the integrity and fairness of the electoral process.

The statement noted that, there will be a single voting centre at Otabilkrom Astroturf, Agona Swedru.

“The Electoral Commission of Ghana shall supervise the conduct of the election and shall have the full responsibility of ensuring a transparent, free, and fair election.

“Security activities rest exclusively with the Ghana Police Service, and access beyond security perimeters is restricted to delegates, persons appointed by the National Secretariat and Region as election supervisors, contestants, and their accredited agents, excerpts of the statement read.

The statement added that, voters are expected to “walk in” freely by themselves and that there shall be no camping of delegates.

“No delegate shall be escorted to the voting screen except those with mobility issues and with Electoral Commission consent,” it added.

The constituency did not participate in the January 27 election following an injunction filed by one of the aspirants, Joseph Afankwah.

The injunction was to protest what he describes as unfair treatment, stemming from unresolved issues surrounding his suspension as the constituency Chairman.

