The incumbent Member of Parliament for Agona West, Cynthia Morrison, has lost the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primary held on Saturday, April 13.

Madam Morrison garnered 152 votes, while Christopher Arthur emerged victorious with 240 votes, securing the nomination as the NPP’s Parliamentary Candidate.

Ben Yamoah polled 221 votes, Yawson Otoo received 168, and Joseph Afrankwa grabbed 155 votes.

Supporters of Christopher Arthur were seen jubilating following the announcement of the election results.

The primary took place at a single voting center at Otabilkrom Astroturf, Agona Swedru.

Cynthia Morrison won the seat during the 2016 general elections.

In the 2020 elections, she contested as the NPP parliamentary candidate and was elected for a second four-year term, garnering 30,513 votes out of a total of 59,193 valid votes cast.

However, her defeat in the recent primary marks a significant shift in the political landscape of Agona West constituency.

ALSO READ:

Former Ejisu NPP MP goes independent in upcoming by-elections

Police will be held accountable if anything happens to Naa Okromo – Nungua Traditional authorities