The New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries for the Ejisu Constituency has ended.

Kwabena Boateng was the victor with 393 votes.

Following closely behind is Helena Mensah with 302 votes, and Maame Yaa Aboagye with 229 votes.

Portia Acheampong, wife of the party’s Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC, secured just six (6) votes in the contest held on April 13, 2024.

Kwesi Nyantakyi, former President of the Ghana Football Association, received 35 votes, while Kinsman Karikari Mensah and Aaron Prince Duah garnered 2 votes each.

Dr. Evans Duah received 61 votes, and Jacqueline Abena Pokua Amoah-Boaitey had no votes. Two ballots were rejected.

The NPP conducted the parliamentary primary to select a candidate for the upcoming by-election prompted by the unfortunate passing of the Member of Parliament for the constituency, John Kumah, on March 7, 2024.

All nine aspirants were cleared by the vetting committee on April 6, having picked up forms to contest the NPP parliamentary primary for the Ejisu constituency when the party opened nominations on April 2, 2024.

The Electoral Commission has scheduled April 30, 2024, as the date for the by-election.

