Liverpool will push ahead with plans for ticket prices to increase by 2% for next season, despite protests from supporters.

Fans took a stance against the plans in Thursday night’s loss to Atalanta by refusing to display flags in the Kop.

Liverpool representatives met the club’s supporters board on Saturday and agreed “more meaningful engagement” is needed over ticket prices.

But the Premier League club stated the 2% increase will “not be reversed”.

The club says it has “paused” plans to increase membership prices as a result of the meeting.

Speaking before Thursday’s protests, manager Jurgen Klopp said he hoped a “solution” would be found between the club and fans.

“I understand the concerns and the discussion,’ said Klopp, who will leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

“What we should make sure is that nothing gets between us and the supporters.”