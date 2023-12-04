Private legal practitioner, Twum Barimah has expressed satisfaction about the defeat of the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, in the recent parliamentary elections of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr. Okraku-Mantey was seeking to represent the people of Ayensuano in the Eastern Region in Parliament.

But his hope was dashed when he polled 136 votes and was beaten by Ida Adwoa Asiedu who polled 410 votes in the just ended parliamentary elections held on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

As a communication member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Twum Barimah said the outcome of the election was apt.

“It was good that the delegates voted against Okraku-Mantey. His defeat is laudable, and it’s good they voted against him. When he goes again to contest, he should be voted against,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Monday.

The NDC man however congratulated Ernest Yaw Kumi, who was chosen by delegates in Akwatia to represent the NPP in the 2024 elections.

However, he criticized Mr. Kumi’s closest contender, Mercy Adu-Gyamfi (Ama Sey), urging her to refrain from continuous contesting and instead lend support to the party.

Lawyer Barimah suggested that, Ama Sey should find other ways to contribute and support the party rather than persistently seeking electoral contests.

“Ama Sey should rest instead of contesting always. There are other things she can do for the party instead of always wanting to stand for contest,” he stated.

While congratulating the winners, lawyer Twum Barimah cautioned that the seats won by the NPP in the recent elections may not necessarily indicate success in the 2024 elections.

