Credible travel agency, Kenpong Travel and Tours has rolled out attractive and affordable package for travelling fans for the forthcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled for January 13 to February 11 next year in Cote d’Ivoire.

Announcing the package for the 34th biennial soccer festival at its Roman Ridge office in Accra yesterday, officials of Kenpong Travels stated that the package is in two folds- road and by sir.

Prospective fans travelling by road will have to pay for C15,000 for double occupancy, whil single occupants will pay C23,000 for all the three group matches; covering eleven days.

According to the travel and tour company with an impressive World Cup track record, the package also includes internal transportation, breakfast and a special tour of the Cape Coast Castle enroute to the host country by road.

And for those wanting to travel by air with special preferences like the number of days and matches they want, the travel company is ready to design a package to suit their budget.

” Our Abelenkpe offices door are widely open for businesses, especially for those who want us to customize the package for them. Registration has started now till the end of December,” an official said at the media briefing.

Kenpong Travels is credited for flying thousands of Ghanaians to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

It is the record books as one of the successful travel arrangements to happen in the country and beyond.