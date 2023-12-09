Former Deputy Attorney-General, Joseph Kpemka Dindiok, has said the impunity with which some people engaged in vote buying in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) orphan constituencies primary was shocking.

Admitting the issue of vote buying has always been public knowledge, the level at which it was displayed on December 2, 2023, to him was worrying.

“What happened was only a confirmation of all that we know all this while. What is shocking is the level of impunity with which some of the things were carried out, sharing it publicly, cameras were all there

“You can’t give a person within the constituency GHc1000 and call it transportation, that is not transportation,” he said on Accra-based TV3.

Mr Dindionk who was elected the parliamentary candidate for the Tempane constituency has said that the culprits should be punished to serve as deterrence.

“If care is not taken criminals will take over our democracy…if care is not taken the good and competent people will not lead the country because they do not have the fat envelopes to influence voting. This is across the political divide,” he stated.

In a related development, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) following rife reports and viral visuals of people admitting to receiving money from aspirants to vote for them has declared six delegates wanted.

ALSO READ: