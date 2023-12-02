The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will today, December 2, 2023, elect parliamentary aspirants in 111 constituencies where it has no sitting Members of Parliament (MPs).

This follows successful vetting which took place between November 14, 2023, and November 16, 2023.

The party national secretariat has outlined the protocols developed to guarantee the fairness and integrity of the electoral process.

The party has also encouraged the constituency parliamentary election committees to use the same venues used during the recently concluded presidential primary.

Meanwhile, the election will not take place in five orphan constituencies including Ketu North, Akatsi North, Yilo Krobo, Jomoro, Fomena, and Bawku Central.

Today’s exercise precedes electoral process in constituencies where the party has MPs serving, scheduled to take place in January 2024.

The Director of Elections and Research for the Evans Nimako stated that the party’s leadership would not provide protection to any parliamentary aspirant during the primaries.

He, however, guaranteed an equitable and unbiased environment for all potentials parliamentary aspirants, highlighting that the internal election would proceed without imposing any candidates.

