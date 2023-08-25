Former Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira Member of Parliament (MP) in the Western Region, Catherine Afeku, has declared she is in the right place to win back the seat in the 2024 election.

The two-time MP has expressed confidence that she will emerge victorious, as the grounds look fertile in her favour.

The former Tourism Minister made these statements on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, stating she is contesting with a male aspirant.

“Article 94 does not put a limit on the parliamentary candidature. So I’m in the race to win,” she declared.

Additionally, she argued that the political environment must be made conducive to accommodate a lot more women.

“We need more women. When we fall, you get up. Why should it always be the men who always get up and walk over? We have formidable women, and they have Ghana at heart,” she said.

The former Tourism Minister lost the Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which has been one of the swing areas in the region, to the incumbent NDC MP, Arko Nokoe.

In July 2023, constituency and polling station executives voluntarily picked nomination forms for Madam Afeku, to contest the 2024 parliamentary primaries.

The executives were led by the Chairman of the Council of patrons of the party in the constituency, Eric Essien and a former Youth Organiser, Samuel Dwomoh.

Mr Essien described Madam Afeku as a hardworking and very popular grassroots politician, stressing that he is happy she has accepted to lead the party to reclaim the lost seat in 2024.

