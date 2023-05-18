An aspiring parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Adentan constituency, Akosua Manu, affectionately called Kozie, graced the Nanakrom Fire Safety training at Nanakrom last stop.

The Kozie Fire Safety Awareness Program is an initiative which is tailored to address the rampant fire outbreaks within the Adentan Municipality to save lives and property.

The Chief of New Nmai Dzorn, Chief Sanda, welcoming Madam Akosua Manu (Kozie) to the community expressed his happiness about the initiative and the fact that it is spearheaded by a woman.

“I’m sure when you heard of the numerous fire outbreaks in my community, the first concern was the survival of women and children who may have been affected because I can see how compassionate you are as a mother,” Chief Sanda said.

The two hours of Fire Safety training led by Fire Officer Francis Ahenkan gave the residents of Nanakrom the opportunity to try their hands on how to put off fire and it’s prevention as well.

Ms. Akosua Manu took her turn to demonstrate her fire fighting skills to the admiration of the residents of Nanakrom.

She admonished the residents to be on the look out for one another to help fight fires in the community should it occur again but was very optimistic the preventive lessons learnt would go a long way to curb the rise in fire outbreaks at Nanakrom.

The elated members of Nanakrom Community did not hide their joy as they thanked Kozie for the unprecedented gesture.

Present at the training were the Chief of New Nmai Dzorn, Chief Sanda. His Father, Yakubu Kasim, Rashid Kpenzey – Chamba Chief and Mohammed Abubakar.

Others were some electoral area Coordinators, Polling Station Executives from Manhee and other electoral areas.