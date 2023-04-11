General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Koduah Frimpong has said Members of Parliament (MPs) will not be imposed on constituents under his watch.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam Show, he explained that, MPs will only go unopposed if the constituents approve.

“Under my watch as General Secretary of NPP, no MP will be imposed on any constituency. If the constituents agree and decide to retain the MP, the party will accept,” he said.

His comment comes after the National Executive Council (NCE) barred Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) from contesting sitting NPP MPs in the 2024 elections.

The party also barred National, Regional, and Constituency executives from also contesting in constituencies where there are sitting MPs.

Per the National Council’s decision, all MMDCEs who wish to contest as MPs would have to resign their position before the internal party elections.

The decision to bar the MMDCEs, according to the party, is to eliminate rivalry between the sitting MPs and the MMDCEs and other problems that may arise in the party’s primary in those areas across the country.

Meanwhile, NPP has approved rules and regulations to govern the conduct of the presidential and parliamentary elections.