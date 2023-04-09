Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong, says the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not hand over power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, the party will use whatever means necessary to remain in power in the 2024 general election.

He added that if the NDC dares to use threats, and brute force in the 2024 election, the NPP) will show them that they have the men.

According to him, the NDC will collapse and the NPP we will show them that “we have the men”.

Mr Acheampong said this will never happen and that the NPP will stand on a platform to hand over power to the NDC.

Speaking on Saturday while addressing party supporters after the NPP unity walk at Mpraeso, he added that they will make sure NPP remain in government at all cost.

According to the Minister for Food and Agriculture, government encountered certain challenges with Covid-19, the Ukraine-Russian war that brought the economy down.

According to him, the opposition saw the challenges and wanted to thrive on them.

However, measures have been put in place to restore the economy, adding that the interventions are yielding results.

He said now the dollar which was at ¢17 has dropped to ¢10. Petrol which was ¢17 is sold at ¢9. The economy revived adding “It is possible.”

He stated that the economy will fully recover by June or July if the government secures the IMF deal.

According to him, currently with the way things are changing the economy will bounce back and the Akufo-Addo government is going to come around that curve.

Bryan Acheampong says with all the right indications going into the 2024 elections, the NPP is going to win the 2024 elections hands down.