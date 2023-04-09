A ‘reckless’ driver has killed two teenagers at Peace Parliament in Obuasi East district of Ashanti region.

According to reports, the two teenage boys were walking on the shoulder of the road when they were crashed by the speeding vehicle.

An An eyewitness who spoke to Adom News’ Isaac K. Normanyo said boys died on the spot.

He claimed the driver who was drunk sustained minor injuries but fled the scene for fear of being lynched by angry residents.

Distraught parents of the deceased rushed to the scene to confirm the unfortunate news.

Mother of 13-year-old killed in the accident said the deceased was her last born. His friend was also said to be an only child of his parents.

The Assembly member of Wawasi Creeki electoral area, John Anim said they found packs of sachet alcoholic drinks and disposable cups in the car – an indication that the driver was drunk.