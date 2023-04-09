The National Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has asked that the Abetifi MP, Bryan Achaeampong’s political comment be ignored.

This, he said is because “the majority of the Ghanaian electorate will surely vote for change come 2024 and nobody can subvert their will.”

“Ignore the ludicrous tantrums of Bryan Acheampong. Sovereignty resides in the people and not in a man who only served as a mere Airman Basic (the lowest enlisted rank in the United States Air Force immediately below airman) for about 2 years,” he noted.

His comment was in response to the Food and Agric Minister Bryan Acheampong’s statement that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not hand over power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, the party will use whatever means necessary to remain in power in the 2024 general election.

He added that, if the NDC dares to use threats, and brute force in the 2024 election, the NPP) will show them that they have the men.

According to him, the NDC will collapse and the NPP we will show them that “we have the men”.

Mr Acheampong said this will never happen and that the NPP will stand on a platform to hand over power to the NDC.

Speaking on Saturday while addressing party supporters after the NPP unity walk at Mpraeso, he added that they will make sure NPP remain in government at all cost.

But, according to Sammy Gyamfi, “If Bryan and his ilk are motivated by getting away with the evil they perpetrated during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-elections and the 2020 elections, then they are sorely mistaken, for it will not be business as usual.”

Meanwhile, a ranking member of Parliament’s Defence and Interior has also condemned Mr Acheampong’s comment.

In a statement, James Agalga said that Mr Acheampong’s statement reechoes the propensity of the NPP to use violence to disrupt elections.

“If one unpacks Bryan Acheampong’s statement, two irresistible conclusions will be arrived at; First, the NPP is hell-bent on subverting the will of the Ghanaian people in order to perpetuate their stay in power even when they lose the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections which is almost certain given its abysmal performance in government and the pain, suffering and hardship they have inflicted upon Ghanaians.

“Secondly, the NPP is prepared to use violence to disrupt the impending elections if it becomes apparent that it will lose,” he stated.

According to him, the conclusions drawn from Bryan Acheampong’s ominous statement are manifested in the overall conduct of Akufo Ado’s government’s approach to issues bordering on the impartiality and credibility of the Electoral Commission moving into the 2024 elections.