Dr. Gideon Boako, spokesperson for Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged Ghanaians to take advantage of the Ghana Card number at birth system recently launched by his boss.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsɛm Monday, Dr. Boako disclosed the numerous benefits of the initiative and stressed the importance of acting promptly.

He noted that Ghanaians tend to procrastinate, but it is crucial to secure children’s identities early to avoid future complications.

“This is very important and very beneficial. You know Ghanaians like last-minute things. They always want to wait for the last minute to get things done. This time, we have been provided with the opportunity, so let’s ensure that we give our children the best so we don’t have to struggle at the end,” he said.

According to Dr. Bawumia, the system is a revolutionary step forward in integrating and enhancing Ghana’s identity system.

Speaking during the launch at the Ga North Municipal Hospital, the Vice President stated that the integrated Ghana Card at birth system works during antenatal care, where the mother’s record is associated with the Ghana Card.

In support, Dr. Boako believes the Ghana Card at Birth system will provide documentary evidence of legal identity to ensure social protection.

He also noted it will enable effective planning of essential services such as health, education, and social welfare, which support economic growth and poverty reduction.

