The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will on Thursday March 14, 2024 launch the Ghana card number at birth initiative.

The policy, which would be launched at the Ga North Hospital at Ofankor in the Greater Accra Region would pave the way for every Ghanaian child born in the country to be given a unique identity number.

The Ghana card would however be handed over to the child when he or she attain the age of 15 years.

Dubbed: “Ghana card number at birth,” the initiative is the brainchild of Dr Bawumia, and it is part of effort by government to ensure every Ghanaian has a Ghana card with a corresponding unique number.

