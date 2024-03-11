On Saturday, March 9, 2024, mourners gathered in Ejisu Abankro, Ashanti region, to pay their last respect to late Dr. Grace Boadu, CEO of GraceGift Herbal Clinic.

Among the attendees were family, friends and sympathizers, all united in grief over the passing of the popular herbal doctor.

Her grieving mother adorned in a white cloth, struggled to contain her tears as she bid farewell to her beloved daughter.

The death of Dr. Grace Boadu on January 29, 2024 took everyone by surprise. Till date, a lot of people are still struggling to come to terms with her sudden demise.

But her legacy and contributions to healthcare will be dearly remembered by all who knew her.

Watch video below

ALSO READ:

Late herbal doctor Grace Boadu had a child – Brother reveals

Ajagurajah reacts to death of renowned herbal doctor