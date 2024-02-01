Following the death of popular herbal doctor, Grace Boadu, the leader of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah has made shocking revelations.

According to him, she was exposed to spiritual attacks due to her line of work as a herbal doctor.

Ajagurajah explained that, it may be possible she was attacked by spirits of someone she healed.

“Not every sick person must be touch. He or she may be under a curse and the spirits might attack you if you attempt to heal them” he stated.

Dr. Grace Boadu died on on Monday, January 29, 2024, at her residence in Tantra Hills, Accra.

Ajagurajah shared more insights in a video on Tiktok

Watch full video:

