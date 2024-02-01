Ivorian football fan Anselme Santos who was captured on camera seemingly engaging in conversation with a woman during the celebration of Ivory Coast’s AFCON victory, has issued an apology.

The incident occurred as Ivory Coast secured a quarter-final spot, and Santos was seen diverting attention from the stadium’s jubilation to interact with a young lady beside him.

Santos clarified that in the excitement, he jokingly asked the woman for her number, but when she declined, he did not press further.

Expressing regret for any distress caused, Santos apologized to the lady, his wife, and children.

“In the euphoria, I told him ‘give your number’. It wasn’t mean, but she didn’t want to. So I didn’t insist. I would like to take this opportunity to apologize to the lady, my wife and my children!”

Meanwhile, the meme is still in circulation, adding humour to the crucial football moments.