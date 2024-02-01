John Kojo Baah, the father of the former Assemblyman of Denkyira-Obuasi has described as unfortunate the court’s decision to jail his son over the murder of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama.

The 80-year-old said among his five children, the former Assemblyman, William Baah is the only one who takes care of him.

“Who will take care of me? I am very sad” he cried in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Thursday.

Mr. Kojo Baah said his son is a very good man and would not hurt a fly but has found himself at the wrong side of the law.

This notwithstanding, he appealed for a reduced sentence to enable his son take care of his family.

An Accra High Court has sentenced twelve out of the fourteen individuals accused of the murder of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to life imprisonment. Among them is William Baah, the assembly member of the Denkyira-Obuasi electoral area.

Major Mahama was brutally lynched in Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region on May 29, 2017, while on duty.

The tragic incident happened after he was mistakenly identified as a robber by the community.

