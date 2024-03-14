The Vice President, Dr. Mahamud Bawumia has taken his digitalization agenda a notch higher to ensure biometric data of every Ghanaian is collected at birth.

This is the first of its kind to be implemented in the country.

So far, a little over 17 million Ghanaian adults constituting about 70% of the population in the country have been registered by the National Identification Authority (NIA).

The initiative dubbed “Ghana Card Number at Birth,” forms part of efforts by government to ensure that every Ghanaian has a Ghana card to enable an easy access to basic social services.

