The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and the National Identification Authority (NIA) have signed a joint cooperative agreement to register 6.3 million children for Ghana cards.

The initiative aims to issue Ghana cards to the children, providing them with both healthcare access through the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and official identification through the NIA.

The NHIS in a statement said the collaboration is part of the government’s effort to streamline administrative processes and expand social services reach.

The registration drive is expected to commence on 10th June 2024, targeting children aged between 6 and 14 years, with dedicated registration centers to be set up in schools nationwide.

Read the full statement below:

National Health Insurance Authority and National Identification Authority Join Forces to Register 6.3 Million Children for Ghana Cards

Accra, Ghana – May 21, 2024: In a landmark move towards ensuring comprehensive healthcare coverage and national identity documentation for Ghana’s youth, the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and the National Identification Authority (NIA) have officially signed a joint cooperative agreement.

Under this agreement, a targeted registration drive is set to commence on June 10, 2024, targeting children aged between 6 and 14 years across the nation. The initiative aims to issue Ghana cards to this demographic, providing them with both healthcare access through the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and official identification through the NIA.

The collaboration between NHIA and NIA underscores a concerted effort by the Ghanaian government to streamline administrative processes and expand social services reach. By equipping children with Ghana cards at an early age, the initiative seeks to enhance their access to essential healthcare services while also facilitating their participation in various socio-economic activities requiring official identification.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, representatives from both authorities expressed their commitment to the successful implementation of the registration drive. They highlighted the significance of this initiative in promoting inclusive healthcare and ensuring the rights and recognition of Ghana’s youth population.

“We recognize the importance of providing universal healthcare coverage and ensuring that every child in Ghana has access to essential services,” remarked Dr. Da-Costa Aboagye, the NHIA Chief Executive. “By collaborating with the National Identification Authority, we are not only extending healthcare access but also laying the foundation for a more inclusive and empowered society.”

Echoing these sentiments, Dr. Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah, the NIA Executive Secretary emphasized the role of the Ghana card as a fundamental tool for identity authentication and access to public services. “The issuance of Ghana cards to children aged between 6 and 14 years represents a pivotal step in safeguarding their rights and enabling their full participation in society,” they stated.

The joint registration drive is expected to commence on 10th June 2024, with dedicated registration centers to be set up in schools nationwide to facilitate the process. Parents and guardians are encouraged to actively participate in ensuring that their children are registered to receive the Ghana card, thereby securing their access to essential healthcare services and official identification.

As Ghana moves forward with this ambitious initiative, it signals a commitment to building a healthier, more inclusive future for its youth population, laying the groundwork for their continued growth and prosperity.

