President of the Renal Patients Association of Ghana, Baffour Ahenkora, has urged the government to ensure that the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) covers all renal patients, not just a few.

Speaking on Adom TV’s morning show, Badwam, on Thursday, Mr. Ahenkora highlighted that many renal patients struggle to afford their treatment.

He noted that, due to financial constraints, many patients can only afford dialysis twice a week instead of the recommended three times.

“We are supposed to do 3 times a week but because of lack of funds, we mostly do 2 sessions a week. I have been on dialysis for the past nine years, so even if I had more, it’s finished by now. All of us are vulnerable,” he said.

The Director of Corporate Affairs of the NHIA, Oswald Essuah Mensah, also speaking on Badwam explained that the 2 million cedis approved for dialysis aid will cover patients in Korle-Bu, Komfo Anokye, and other hospitals.

“The 2 million cedis has been approved for 2024. There is a benevolent person who pays 380 Ghana Cedis for the patients in Korle-Bu because of the increment to 491 cedis NHIA will take up the remaining cost. In the meantime, we will top up the difference for the patients at Korle-Bu and take care of the full cost for patients in Komfo Anokye and other places for two sessions,” he said in an interview on Adom TV.

However, Mr. Ahenkora claimed that renal patients have been paying their bills since October 2023.

He revealed that First Sky Group, a philanthropic organization, had been covering the cost of renal sessions since 2015, but due to shortages and price increases, patients at Korle Bu have been paying the full cost since October 2023.

He urged Korle-Bu to provide details on the payment plan.

“It a welcoming news and I was part of the NHIA board and decision-making about the 2 million cedis disbursement. A philanthropic organization, First Sky Group since 2015 has been paying for renal sessions, and at that time we aren’t that many in Korle Bu. Since Korle Bu went short of consumables and the prices we increased. As I speak from last year October every patient in Korle Bu pays the full cost. We don’t know if the philanthropist still pays but the hospital says there are some areas they are settling,” he said.

He emphasized the need for increased education on kidney diseases and encouraged individuals to undergo regular checkups. “There are other things apart from just the dialysis. There should be more education on the disease. Individuals should also go for regular checkups,” he added.

