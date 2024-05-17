The cliché that show business or the larger entertainment space requires that women are used as glitter to the main masculine course is not just in the wording of the statement.

By deed, the feminine gender agents are mostly considered as accompanying forces who should only complement their males counterparts.

Whether that hostile thought is enhanced by the odd hours arts is expressed or exhibited and the dangers that could be exacted of female agents, Empress Neeta says she is not a victim of any gender circumstance.

This is what she shared with me,

“Efua Sutherland, Ama Atta Aidoo, Ewurama Badu, Akosua Agyapong, they paid enough for me to not appreciate their toils in this era of freedom, respect and equity.

Before I sign up to do a job, either in PR or production for TV or Radio, whatever fees are negotiated and agreed upon, once I am getting paid, I believe the story is fair.

If anything untoward themed on disrespect happens to me outside of working hours, it is because I didn’t learn anything from my forebears and I deserve to find out.”

When asked if she is in denial of the bit that in the hallowed corridors of entertainment, women are often either objectified or strategically positioned for maximum visibility, she replied

“ In as much as I didn’t make those rules, I am a Charity who is begun in my home.

Unless the person of interest is a minor whose parents or the state should be held responsible , any female adult should be constrained enough to not let herself be used as a sport accessory ”

Empress Neeta believes weaving behind the scenes, shaping narratives, and steering careers is an exemplary chore she intends to undertake and make a decent vocation of.

She emerges as a shining example in Ghana’s media and creative spheres, traditionally dominated by men and since tradition like culture is not static, she is calling West Africa’s pop space her home.

Anita Adjoa Aniniwaa Ampomah, a mother, known as Empress Neeta in showbiz circles, embodies a passion for the entertainment industry and its boundless creativity.

With extensive experience entrenched in the Ghanaian entertainment landscape, she possesses an innate understanding of its intricacies, functioning as a catalyst for success in the industry.

Empress Neeta’s work ethic and unwavering sincerity stand as her most remarkable attributes.

Having honed her skills across various media platforms, she has excelled in radio and television production, presentation, writing, punditry, and online content creation.

Her journey commenced with internships at XFM and TV3, paving the way for collaborations with esteemed media entities such as Multimedia Group, Zylofon Media, and 3Music Networks.

Alongside her professional endeavours, she has collaborated with a diverse array of talents, including Jupitar, Stonebwoy, Moliy, Nigerian producer Lussh, Kwaku DMC, among others.

Presently, Empress Neeta serves as the Public Relations executive for the renowned musician, Fameye.

Their partnership, spanning a couple of years, exemplifies a synergy rooted in mutual trust and creative synergy.

Additionally, she is the visionary founder of Edge Pluggs, a PR agency dedicated to amplifying the voices and visibility of talents across the entertainment spectrum.

