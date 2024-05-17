Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings urges participation in voter registration as she visits EC headquarters

Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has urged eligible Ghanaians to participate in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

She made the call when she paid a visit to the headquarters of the Electoral Commission in Accra, which falls within her constituency.

The visit was aimed at showing her support for the ongoing limited voters’ registration exercise, a crucial step in ensuring broad participation in the democratic process.

During her visit, Dr Rawlings emphasised the importance of civic engagement and urged all eligible citizens to participate in the upcoming December 7th elections. “Let’s make our voices heard in the upcoming elections by registering and voting for leaders who prioritise the concerns of our nation and its citizens,” she stated.

Her call to action resonated with the gathered crowd, highlighting the power of collective effort in shaping the country’s future.

Dr Rawlings also touched on the critical issues facing Ghana, including economic challenges, and expressed her belief that active citizen participation in the electoral process is vital to addressing these problems. “Together, we can address the challenges facing our economy and build a brighter future for all,” she said, reinforcing her commitment to advocating for policies that benefit the broader populace.

The limited voter registration exercise, which is being conducted by the Electoral Commission, is part of the preparations for the upcoming elections. It aims to ensure that eligible Ghanaians who have turned 18 and others, have the opportunity to register to vote, thereby strengthening the democratic framework of the nation.

As the December elections approach, Dr Rawlings’s visit serves as a reminder of the importance of active political participation and the impact it can have on the nation’s trajectory. Her advocacy for voter registration is a testament to her dedication to inclusive and representative governance.’

For more information on how to register and participate in the upcoming elections, citizens are encouraged to visit the Electoral Commission’s website or their local registration centres.

ALSO READ: