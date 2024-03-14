Eritrean cyclist, Nahom Zeray Araya claimed two gold medals in the men’s elite cycling event and the men’s U-23 category held at Olebu-Ablekuma in Accra in the ongoing African Games.

Araya demonstrated power, pace and precision in the 84-kilometre men’s elite race over 30 laps which started with 84 riders.

His fellow countrymen, Ghebremedhin Merhawi Kudus and Aurelien De Comarmond from Mauritius won silver and bronze respectively in the men’s elite event.

In the U-23 category, Araya emerged winner again while Comarmond also won silver with the bronze medal going to South Africa’s Kieck Blaine Conrad.

Also in the women’s U-23 event, the Eritreans proved their mettle once again as they won gold and bronze through Mengs Adiam Dawit and Teages Ksanet Weldemikeal. South Africa’s Visser Anika won the silver medal in that category.

Meanwhile, the four cyclists who represented Ghana failed to complete the race after pulling out shortly before the race hit top gear.

Other winners

Last Saturday, South African cyclist, Hayley Preen pulled off a stunning solo ride to win the women’s elite category.

The 25-year-old cyclist picked the gold medal after finishing in a time of 2:41:53secs in the Road Race event at Olebu. Namibia’s Anri Krugel and Ingabire Diane from Rwanda won silver and bronze in that category.

Preen, who is currently ranked 263rd in the UCI world ranking, maintained her composure throughout her assignment with an impressive solo finish in the competition which started with 46 riders.

Medal Table

So far, Egypt is leading the medal table with 100 medals consisting of 59 gold, 21 silver and 20 bronze.

Nigeria are in second position with 22 gold, 13 silver and 19 bronze totaling 54 while Algria, South Africa and Tunisia follow in that order.

Ghana are placed 13th with five medals made up of 1 gold, three silver and one bronze.

Team Ghana also won nine medals in Mixed Martial Arts last Tuesday however, the sport is only a demonstration one hence its medals are not counted towards the overall medal table.