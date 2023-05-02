The forecourt of Nhyira FM came to a standstill on May Day as hundreds of Kumasi residents trooped in to eat their favourite food, fufu.

The Fufu Party saw patrons lined up with their earthenware bowls to get served for free.

The much-anticipated fufu bazaar attracted guests who were eager to enjoy the meal after taking in the aroma of the diverse soup from the various kitchens.

The Fufu Party dubbed ‘Tim Tim Tem’ had caterers specially selected from food joints and chop bars in Kumasi to prepare and serve patrons.

They included Abaase Chop Bar, Betty’s Kitchen, Confidence Eating Palace, Stamford Eating Place and Akua Afriyie Chop Bar which are known for their delectable fufu with varieties of local soups.

Tasty Tom, Onga, Madam Catherine, Charlie Spices Faith Homeopathic Clinic, Action Pharmacy and Obuase Bitters were on board as main sponsors.

After the belly of some of the patrons was filled with Fufu, they told Nhyira News:

“It doesn’t matter where Nhyira will organise a fufu party, I will always come and enjoy myself.”

Others said “the programme was well organised and coordinated and I think it should be repeated every year.”

Moda sold earthenware bowls at the Central Market in Kumasi.

She sold over 150 bowls to those who could not bring theirs as the only ticket to guarantee their fufu was in Asanka or Ayowa.

The programme had an attraction in live band music which put patrons in a dancing mood.

Event Coordinator, Eric Inkoom, said the target of feeding a thousand people was exceeded.

“We gave the food vendors a target to serve at least three hundred patrons which they did. With the help of security personnel, the crowd was properly managed to avoid chaotic scenes,” he said.

He looks forward to a mega third edition next year.