A spokesperson for the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Henry Asante Twum, says they are still in talks with stakeholders to name a new Black Stars coach.

The country’s football governing body is yet to appoint a new gaffer for the national team following Otto Addo’s resignation after Ghana’s early exit during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

A new trainer was expected to be named in January but Asante Twum says talks are still ongoing between the Ghana FA and the Ministry of Sports to settle on the new coach.

“If the appointment of a Black Stars coach was to be the responsibility of the FA alone, it would have been done easily. But in this case, it is a long process of talks with all stakeholders,” he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

READ ALSO

“Even after speaking to the coach, the FA will have to meet and inform the ministry, discuss salary, and agree on a figure, reverse to the coach to renegotiate. These processes sometimes delay the appointment.”

He added, “Yes, the announcement has been delayed, in the minds of the FA we were thinking of naming the coach latest by the end of January but that did not happen.

“A lot of discussions are ongoing between the ministry and the FA. I cannot give a specific time or day to that effect but very soon when talks are concluded, we will name the next coach for the Black Stars.”

Multiple reports, however, suggest that former Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton will be given the Black Stars job this month.

Meanwhile, the playing body will open camp in March for their doubleheader against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.