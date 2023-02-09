The Matchday 17 of the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League returns at the various stadia with some exciting fixtures.

At the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Friday, Bechem United will welcome league leaders, Aduana Stars with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Hearts of Oak will hope to return to winning ways when they host Berekum Chelsea on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium with off at 15:00GMT.

On Sunday, Dreams FC will welcome defending champions, Asante Kotoko to the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu.

King Faisal at the Baba Yara Stadium will host Real Tamale United.

Medeama SC will travel to play Tamale City at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

At the Nsenkyire Sports Complex, FC Samartex 1996 will host Legon Cities.

Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Kronmansah Park will also welcome Great Olympics.

Kick-off for the Sunday games have all been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.

The final game of the week will come up on Monday at CAM Park when Karela United host struggling Kotoku Royals with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Full Fixtures: