Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 500th league goal, and his first in open play for Al-Nassr since making the move to Saudi Arabia, in his side’s game with Al-Wehda.

The Portuguese superstar had endured a frustrating time since making the move last month, as he struggled in front of goal.

He opened his account from the penalty spot to rescue a point for his side last week, despite missing a host of good chances before converting from 12 yards.

Ronaldo looked sharp against Al-Wehda on Thursday and was rewarded with his 500th league goal on 21 minutes.

The quality of opposition may be a step below what he has been used to during his illustrious career, but he looks as hungry for goals as ever.

It was a precision finish, as he collected a ball on the edge of the box before firing a low shot across the goalkeeper with his left foot.

The siu celebration was as sharp as ever, as he wheeled away before being mobbed by his team-mates.