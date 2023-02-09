Ghana star Mohammed Kudus scored the only goal as Ajax Amsterdam booked a place in the semifinals of the Dutch Cup on Thursday night.

Ajax secured the win in the Round of 16 clash against FC Twente.

The 22-year-old has now scored or provided an assist for Ajax in their last four games, three goals and one assist.

After a goalless first half, Mohammed Kudus scored the winner in the 70th minute to hand the visitors the win and qualification to the last eight phase.

There were no further goals as Ajax held on for the win.

John Heitinga’s men will now be waiting to know who they will be playing in the final eight in the draw.

Kudus was part of the Black Stars squad that played at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.