Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Henry Asante Twum, has hinted that his outfit is likely to name a new Black Stars coach this month (January).

The senior national team is currently without a head coach following Otto Addo’s resignation.

Following Ghana’s early exited from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the 47-year-old left his role to concentrate on his job at Borussia Dortmund.

In an interview, Henry Asante Twum disclosed that the Ghana FA will by the close of January appoint a new head coach for the national team to steer affairs.

“I think it will be this month. From the conversations going on it is very likely a new head coach of the Black Stars will be appointed this month,” he said on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM.

“There will be an Executive Council meeting soon and everything will be finalized there,” he said.

The Black Stars finished at the bottom of Group H at the Mundial with three points.

Meanwhile, the team will be back in camp in March for a doubleheader against Angola in the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.