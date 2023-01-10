Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Henry Asante Twum, has disclosed no Ghanaian coach has applied for the vacant Black Stars job.

The Ghana national team is currently without a substantive trainer following the resignation of Otto Addo.

Addo, 47, who also serves as Borussia Dortmund’s talent coach left his role after the Black Stars’ early exit from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

After beating South Korea, Ghana needed a win or draw against Uruguay to progress to the knockout stages of the tournament.

However, the team failed to negotiate for points against their South American opponent in the final group game.

READ ALSO

In an interview with Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show, Mr Twum revealed no Ghanaian trainer has applied for the national team job.

“I’m never surprised that coaches are constantly applying for the Black Stars job. Most of them are European and South American coaches.

“So far no Ghanaian coach has applied for the Black Stars job,” he revealed.

Meanwhile, Mr Twum added that a new Black Stars coach will be appointed by the close of January 2023.

“I think it will be this month. From the conversations going on it is very likely a new head coach of the Black Stars will be appointed this month.

“There will be an ExCo meeting soon and everything will be finalized there,” he said.

The Black Stars are expected to reassemble in March for their doubleheader against Angola in the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.