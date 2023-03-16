Branch and Constituency Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) across the country are making bold declarations of their endorsement of John Dramani Mahama as the 2024 Presidential Candidate.

Mr Mahama, who launched his campaign earlier this month in Ho, has so far toured four regions to the campaign, with executives overwhelmingly announcing their support, endorsement and votes for him in the May 13, 2023, primaries.

Venues for John Mahama’s constituency meetings are filled to capacity, with non-executives and party supporters also present to remind their executives that they expect nothing from them but an emphatic and full endorsement.

“Our party does not have space for a failed experiment. John Mahama is not only experienced but he has also been tested and tried. We know him and his works. Jaman is what it is today because of the development John Mahama gave us as President,” a delegate from the Jaman North Constituency said.

A party supporter, speaking at Kukuom in the Asunafo South, also said “… the only reason why I am here is to caution our executives against any act that shows ungratefulness to John Mahama. They must all vote and give John Mahama 100% here.”

Thanking the people for their prayers and support, Mr Mahama assured them that he will work very hard with them across the country to win the presidency and majority of seats in parliament.

Addressing executives in the Ahafo Region, the former president thanked God for his life, noting “he has always been my guide.”

Mr Mahama has decided to visit all constituencies to campaign and interact with the party’s structures, despite the obviously overwhelming support from the rank and file of the NDC. He has so far visited the Volta, Bono East, Bono and Ahafo Regions.

He has called for hard work, greater commitment, and unity among the executives at all levels, insisting that campaign and party materials and logistics must be deployed to the branches where they are needed.

“With togetherness, we shall win the 2024 elections, salvage what is left of our bankrupt country and build the Ghana we want, together,” he added.