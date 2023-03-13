The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is targeting 20 parliamentary seats in the Central Region during the December 2024 elections.

The target, according to the Regional Chairman, Richard Kofi Asiedu, is crucial to help the party regain dominance in the area despite it being a swing region.

For the presidential race, the Chairman who believes the grounds are fertile in favour of former President Mahama said he will garner a 60% vote for the latter.

Mr Asiedu made the prediction on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Monday.

He noted he will not make his strategies public but was optimistic the work being done behind the scenes and at the grassroots will pay off.

“I have started an agenda in the area. In 2016, NPP had 19 seats and we had four but with the current research and analysis done, we can also poll 20 seats.

“The whole thing is bout unity of purpose and if you see what is happening in the region and constituencies right now, I have command and this was not done in a day but how I appeared to the person and resonated with them,” he noted.

Given the massive socio-economic improvement in the lives of Ghanaians during Mr Mahama’s first term in office, he was certain their second term was guaranteed.

Mr Asiedu added that Ghanaians are yearning for Mr Mahama’s comeback and that gives more hope of a massive victory in the polls.

