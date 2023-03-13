On day 13 of the Adom Brands of the Multimedia Group Ghana Month celebration, we recognise the contributions of legendary Ghanaian Highlife musician, Akwasi Ampofo Adjei.

Akwasi Ampofo Adjei who is also known as Mr A.A.A was known for his proverbial highlife compositions that were a toast of Ghana in the early to late 80s.

He was a teacher by profession but because of music’s influence on his life he abandoned the teaching profession and went into the music industry.

He recorded his first song, Obiara nfan’adwene mbra which means let’s put our heads together.

He formed the Kum Apem Royals musical group due to the collapse of the initial music group he joined.

The new group influenced the lives of other notable musicians and later recorded Wo ye Ananse a meye Ntikuma, which was the foundation for creating other music like Girl bi nti.

Ampofo Adjei recorded nearly 40 songs and about 35 albums to his credit.

Some of his most notable compositions were Obiara nfan’adwene mbra, Girl bi nti, Opuro Kwaku and Ehye wo bo.



Others were Fa no saa, If you do good you do for yourself, Ebe to Da and Wo tee tee me mfa to ha.



Mr AAA was voted ‘Best Band of The Year’, and given a certificate and a silver cup in 1985.

He and his Band won the Leisure Awards as Band Of The Year.

He was selected among 10 bands awarded and honoured with a citation and a Sharp tape recorder by the National Commission on Culture.

In 1990 he was awarded prize money of GHC 500,000 by the Oversight Committee of COSGA for his immense contribution to the music industry.

He said to have fallen into a coma when travelling from Mampong to Kumasi to attend a court case on the outskirts of Kumasi.