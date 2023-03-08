The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced a suspension of campaign activities in constituencies nationwide where it has sitting Members of Parliament (MPs).

The directive, according to the party, is in solidarity with the Minority Caucus’ fight against the obnoxious Constitutional Instrument (CI) the Electoral Commission is seeking to lay before Parliament.

Dubbed Operation Save Our Democracy, the directive will be in force from March 7 to March 31, 2023.

This was contained in a statement signed by the General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, and addressed to all constituency chairmen.

The statement explained the decision was taken at a Functional Executive Committee meeting held on Tuesday, March 7.

Aside from the suspension of campaigns, all sitting NDC MPs shall be required to attend all Parliamentary sittings with no member to undertake any travel that will affect his or her attendance in Parliament.

“Any MP who has travelled is hereby recalled immediately,” the statement directed.

It added: “All regional and constituency executives and aspirants are directed to ensure strict compliance with the directives herein.

“All parliamentary aspirants are hereby directed in their own interest, to strictly adhere to these directives as a breach of same shall attract severe sanctions.”

Meanwhile, the dates for the filing of nominations, vetting of parliamentary aspirants and parliamentary primaries shall remain unchanged.