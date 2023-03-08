The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has congratulated women for partnering men to succeed.

He assured all women in the country that he is not only a Speaker in Parliament but he is also there for women in the country and across the world.

“I want to assure all the women that I am there for you. As a result of that with the request of the women Caucus leaders in parliament, I approve for all the women to proceed tomorrow to reach out to all women in their constituencies and women everywhere in the world,” he said after President Nana Akufo-Addo’s State of the nation address in parliament.

To him, it is part of the 30 years celebration and therefore urged all men to partner women and make an impact this year as far as International Women’s Day is concerned.

International Women’s Day is a global holiday celebrated annually on March 8 as a focal point in the women’s rights movement, bringing attention to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.

Continue beating Ashaiman residents – Mother of murdered soldier demands

What my son told me before he enrolled in military –…

Int’l Women’s Day: Prof. Jane Opoku-Agyemang sends important message to women