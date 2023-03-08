A retired policeman, Chief Inspector Akrofi, has appealed to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, to re-investigate the dismissal of General Sergeant Samuel Etornam.

Mr Akrofi has said any God-fearing person should reopen the case and follow the service procedure, adding the IGP is the best person because he is the head of the service.

Sergeant Etornam had earlier revealed he worked for 22 years and was dismissed for being late to a parade and for insubordination.

He stated life has not been the same for him and his family, hence, he now works as a security guard to make ends meet and cater for his family.

The incident happened when he, together with some officers, were transferred from their station at New Tafo Akyem to Bawku to ensure peace during the conflict.

But to Chief Inspector Akrofi, the circumstances leading to Mr Etornam’s dismissal 12 years ago still remain a mystery which must be unravelled.

“I was at Tafo in charge of administration and Etornam was my mate but I earned a rank before him so he became my subordinate. His dismissal needs to be interrogated because I don’t understand. He was charged with lateness to duty, misconduct,” he said.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, the retired policeman said he was not privy to details of what exactly transpired at Bawku.

An officer was charged to interrogate the case at Navrongo and Etornam went to stay there for one week and after interrogation, they said the charges didn’t have weight

so it was recommended that his rank is reduced by one as the maximum punishment from sergeant to corporal and after a year of good conduct, he will be reinstated,” he recounted.

However, Mr Akrofi, who served for 34 years, said he suspects there was some form of manipulation with regards to the report and recommendations that were made.

“Etornam was handed a dismissal letter but under CI 97 and the service procedure, none of the charges demanded a dismissal and sadly nobody wanted to reopen the case or listen to his[Etornam’s] side of the issue.

“The investigator did his job and it was in accordance with the service procedure but for whatever reason, Etornam was dismissed and now his family is suffering. His lawyer three weeks after the dismissal sent a petition and there was no reply. Later, Martin Kpebu also came in and wrote a petition but they told him the time for the petition had elapsed,” he revealed.