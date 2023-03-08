Afia Kyeraa, 45-year-old mother of Sheriff Imoro, the military officer who was allegedly murdered by some persons at Ashaiman, has sent a passionate appeal to the military.

According to her, although some sections of Ghanaians have condemned the alleged military brutality, she supports the action.

“I want the military to continue beating these young men. If they continue like that, they will be forced to fish out those responsible and so even if they will use a month to beat and brutalise them, I will be happy because they have taken away my heart,” she cried in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Tuesday.

Madam Kyeraa’s comment comes after soldiers stormed Ashaiman looking for answers following the alleged stabbing to death of their colleague by unknown assailants in the area.

To her, the killing of his son is a big blow to the family as he was to be the bread winner of the family.

She also sent strong warning to those making unfounded reports against his late son.

“You people should stop making those ugly noises, would you be happy if he were your son? Allow my son to rest in peace. This is very painful. We cannot take it any longer because the pain is too much for us to bear,” she said amid tears.

The soldiers invaded the Ashaiman community after their colleague was killed in the area on Saturday, March 4.

In a bid to find perpetrators of the murder, the soldiers took over the streets of Ashaiman to brutalise some residents.