President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has thanked the Turkish government for its involvement in the return of the remains of Christian Atsu.

Atsu’s remains arrived in the country on February 19 after he was trapped in a rubble following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey.

Following the observation of the week, it has been announced that the final funeral rites is slated for Friday, March 17, 2023.

Speaking at a meeting with the outgoing Turkish Ambassador to Ghana at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo further expressed appreciation on behalf of the family of Christian Atsu.

“We thank you again for the cooperation and assistance that you gave our government for the repatriation of our compatriot to Ghana. The family has asked me to personally express their gratitude to you and the Turkish government for the assistance,” he noted.

The one-week observation for Atsu was held at the Adjiringanor Astro Turf in Accra on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Atsu played 64 times for the Black Stars and contributed 19 goals and spent the majority of his career playing in the Premier League for clubs such as Chelsea, Newcastle United and Everton.

He is famously remembered for emerging as the best player at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON].