Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, has confirmed that he and other teammates of the late Christian Atsu will meet to honour their deceased colleague.

Atsu, who is a former Chelsea and Everton winger, was confirmed dead following a 7.8 magnitude of earthquake that struck Turkey after 12 days of intensive search.

Following the arrival of the remains, the one-week observation for the late Atsu was held at the Adjiringano Atsro Turf over the weekend.

However, the final funeral rites of the 31-year-old will be held on Friday, March 17 at the forecourt of Ghana’s State House.

And Agyemang-Badu, who played with Atsu in three AFCON campaigns and the 2014 FIFA World Cup, described Atsu as a “blessing to Ghana football” and added that they will discuss the best way to honour the former FC Porto man.

“The footballers will have a meeting this week to see what we can do for our late brother and we can’t just do it alone, we need to collaborate with the family to tell us what we need to do and where we need to do certain things,” he told Citi Sports.

The earthquake has claimed over 50,000 lives.