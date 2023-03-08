Two survivors of the 1921 massacre of black people in the US city of Tulsa have become Ghanaian citizens after over a century.

Viola Fletcher, 108 and her brother Hughes Van Ellis, 102, were conferred the citizenship at a historic ceremony in Washington DC.

The pair who are now dual citizens are oldest Americans to be granted citizenship in Ghana.

This was announced by President Nana Akufo-Addo during the 2023 State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Wednesday.

The newly accepted Ghanaians are two of the three living survivors of the Tulsa Massacre of 1921.

A mob of white vigilantes destroyed Tulsa’s Greenwood neighborhood, known at the time as “Black Wall Street” due to its wealth and successful business enterprises, in 1921.

The racist violence killed at least 300 people, wounded thousands and destroyed some 35 acres of commercial and residential property.

Meanwhile, the two siblings as part of a week-long tour of Africa to mark the centenary of the killings, visited Ghana in August 2021.