The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has commended all aspirants and delegates who took part in the party’s presidential and parliamentary primaries at the weekend.

He also lauded the Electoral Commission and the Police Service for their efforts towards a successful exercise.

Mr Nketia expressed the appreciation after the Electoral Commission (EC) had declared former President John Mahama winner of the NDC flagbearership race at the party headquarters in Accra.

Dr Serebour Quaicoe, Director of Electoral Services of the EC, announcing the results stated that the former President had polled 297,603 votes representing 98.9 percent to beat Mr Kojo Bonsu, a former Mayor of Kumasi who got 3,181 votes being 1.1 percent of the votes cast.

Mr Nketia said one notable thing about the primaries was that money did not decide who got the votes in NDC anymore.

“We heard stories about big men, potentially rich men who could win elections, but they all could not win in spite of their wealth and riches,” he noted.

Mr Nketia said the quality of candidates the primaries produced gave hope to the Party ahead of the 2024 general election.

General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey called for hard work to ensure victory for the NDC in 2024, saying the primaries were the beginning of the Party’s journey towards 2024 to “rescue” the country.