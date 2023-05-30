Akwasi Amankwaa, the unsuccessful candidate representing the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the recent by-election held in the Kumawu constituency of the Ashanti Region, has voiced his disappointment with what he perceives as the presence of ‘dirty’ politics in our political system.

Amankwaa expressed his disapproval of certain segments of the population who passively accept such politics instead of actively opposing it.

During an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen program on Monday, he stated, “I find it degrading that we allow such filth to govern us when our country is not a refuse dump. It is a matter we must confront and eradicate.”

Additionally, Amankwaa shed light on the divisive nature of politics in the nation. “It has become increasingly challenging for members of the NDC and NPP to engage in meaningful discussions as friends,” he lamented.

He emphasized his concerns about the repercussions of this type of dirty politics, emphasizing that it may lead to the ascent of individuals who make decisions that negatively impact the entire nation.

Despite his defeat, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate hinted at a potential comeback in 2024.

Amankwaa firmly believes that the election results do not solely validate the claim that Kumawu is exclusively the stronghold of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He expressed optimism about winning the seat in the next election, asserting that the lack of significant development projects in the area undermines the NPP’s stronghold argument and fails to benefit the residents.

Listen to more of him in the audio below:

ALSO READ: