Defeated independent candidate in the Kumawu constituency bye-election, Kwaku Duah, is calling on the office of the Special Prosecutor to invite individuals who were seen in viral videos sharing money to lure voters during the bye-election.

Mr Duah, in the 2020 general election, polled over 11,000 votes which triggered his hope to emerge victorious in the Kumawu bye-election. However, his dream was shattered as his votes margin dropped to around 2000 in the recent by election.

During the election, some people were captured on camera sharing monies ranging from GHC20-50 to the electorate to vote for them.

Some even told Adom News team that they are offering their votes for sale at the cost of GHS 500 and no candidate has been able to meet their demand so they will not cast their votes.

But Mr Duah, speaking on Adom FM’s current Affairs show, Burning Issues, expressed his disappointment in how his contenders were able to floor him by sharing monies to the voters.

He claimed vote buying and a low turn-out are major contributing factors to have caused his defeat.

He is, thus, calling on the office of the Special Prosecutor to invite all those captured on camera sharing money on election day to voters for questioning as that amounts to bribery and corruption.

He added that the money given to the electorate had influence on them which made them vote against those who could not afford to pay money.

