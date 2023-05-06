Kente cloths are well-known for their vibrant and colourful patterns, but they also hold significant meaning and symbolism. Each unique design carries its own significance.

On May 4, 2023, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, had a private audience with the new King of England, Charles III. He and his wife, Lady Julia, were guests of the Crown for the coronation of Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.

During their meeting, the Asantehene was adorned in a brilliant Kente cloth, while Lady Julia wore a kaba and slit sewn with Kente fabric. The Daily Telegraph, a prominent UK daily, featured a front-page photo of the trio.

The Manhyia Palace’s Twitter account shared the meaning behind the specific Kente cloth the Asantehene wore to meet the King.

The cloth is called ‘Wo sene wo yɔnko a ɔtan wo,’ which translates to ‘When you are better than your competitor, he envies you.’

