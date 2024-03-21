The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament clashed in the house over the terms of the Zipline medical drone delivery service contract.

The Minority described the contract as a rip off insisting that contrary to some claims made by Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the state is spending millions on the service.

Parliament has approved GH₵70 million from the National Health Insurance Levy to pay for the service in 2024.

Ranking Member on the Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh argued that the Vice President misled the public.

“You recall that the Vice President, his Excellency Dr Alhaji Bawumia touted this particular project as his brainchild and convinced Ghanaians that we should all accept the project because it was not going to have financial implications on the state budget.

“Now only to discover there is an agreement between the Ministry of Health, and they represented the state and Fly Zipline. Not only is the state going to pay and commit to the activities of Zipline but the provisions in that agreement are injurious and those provisions are not in the interest of the state.”

Mr Akandoh clarified that the NDC is not opposed to the services of Zipline. However, he said the public deserves to know the full details of the agreement between Zipline and the government.

The Juaboso legislator also stated that the government has a contract with Zipline that requires it to pay for the service even if it is not used.

“Accordingly, the monthly service fee shall be paid to Zipline irrespective of whether the Ministry of Health fully utilizes the available capacity in any given month. So, whether we utilize the services of Zipline or not, every month we are supposed to pay.”

He stated that the contract with Zipline includes a clause that allows for interest to be charged if the government fails to make payments on time.

“Nobody is saying we are against the services of Zipline but we must probe this agreement. We must know the deliveries because other countries are paying per delivery. If you go to Tanzania and Rwanda that is what is done and we must even define what they should fly. So they won’t go and fly paracetamol syrups just because they want to do more deliveries and get back to us to pay.”

Chairman of the Health Committee in Parliament, Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie said that Zipline operated in Rwanda and not any part of the world.

“If Rwanda was not the reason for several countries to join after four years and Ghana’s inclusion has brought several countries, then you have every reason to look at the new agreement.

“Having piloted for four years in Ghana, we need to modify what we studied from Rwanda because, after all, Rwanda has changed this about six months ago. So we must also change and I think that is the only way to make it sustainable.”

But the NDC MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga emphasised that if State funds are to be used to pay for Zipline’s services, the proper procurement procedures must be followed.

“We are being requested to approve public funds for payment of services that have not been procured in accordance with the Procurement Act.

“That is the more fundamental and serious issue that we must be looking at. If we approve money under the NHIS and it’s going to be used to pay Zipline, then the services of Zipline must be procured in accordance with the Procurement Act,” he said.

However, the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Amoako Asiamah refused the Minority’s request to form a committee to investigate the Zipline contract.

Mr Asiamah stressed that if the Minority wishes to form a committee to investigate the Zipline contract, it must follow the proper procedures.

“If you want me to set a committee of enquiry, it should come appropriately. It should be by motion and evoke the appropriate orders. It’s not just a matter of saying set a committee of enquiry, so just be guided. If you want something like that to be done, it’s not a problem. This is a house that is supposed to do that but come appropriately,” he said.

ALSO READ: