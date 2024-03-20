The Minority in Parliament is calling for an audit into the work of Zipline Medical Supply.

The caucus claimed government through the Health Ministry has been making an annual financial obligation to the company.

Former Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu called for a forensic audit into the monetary allocations to the company.

He questioned how Ghana would pump huge money into the ICT infrastructure under NHIS and Zipline.

Minority spokesperson on Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, questioned the government’s unilateral payment under the contract without recourse to Parliament.

But the Chairman of the Health Committee, Dr. Ayim Afriyie, explained that, after scrutinising Zipline’s agreements, nothing untoward had happened.

