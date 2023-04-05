Second Lady, Samira Bawumia surprised famous Ghanaian twin photographers Twinsdntbeg on April 3, 2023, as they marked their birthday.

Celebrating in her office, she surprised them with two beautifully handcrafted cakes.

One of the cakes had pictures of the talented young men plastered around it. To top it all, a 3D camera placed on the top and beside it had a card saying ‘happy birthday’.

The other birthday cake was much simpler. It was garnished with blue and white balls and beside it had the same card as the first cake.

In a video that was shared on the Instagram page of the twins, Samira Bawumia, together with other employees who work in her office were captured singing the happy birthday song.

They made merry, ate and drunk as they celebrated the special day of the young men.